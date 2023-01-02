Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune establishes Patient and Family Partnership Council

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s patient shuttle service, which transports patients from the parking lot and Medical Center, recently expanded services to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The recent expansion was initiated by the new Patient and Family Partnership Council, a collaborative committee of staff and patients dedicated to improving the health care experience based on patient feedback.

