Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune establishes Patient and Family Partnership Council

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is seeking new members to facilitate change for beneficiaries through the new Patient and Family Partnership Council.



“The Patient and Family Partnership Council is a collaborative effort to improve the safety, communication, environment, and quality of health care delivery at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune,” said U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Amanda Randles, chairperson for the council. “We hope to partner with our patient beneficiaries and continue to identify opportunities to make the patient experience as positive as possible.”



The council is comprised of staff members who are also patients at NMCCL but is seeking new membership. Eventually, the council will have a mixture of all demographic groups who represent the medical center’s patient population.



“We are very thankful to the four retirees who have recently augmented the council,” said Randles. “We are still in search for two active duty, two dependents, and one retiree family member to become advisors.”



The goal of the council is to gain patient perspective and identify trends in health care quality that are potentially actionable with leadership engagement. Advisors must be a TRICARE beneficiary, and they or their family member must have received care at NMCCL within the last two years. Although not required, an ideal candidate will be able to serve on the council for one to two years. During initiation, a potential member will integrate with NMCCL’s American Red Cross office to help track volunteer hours and receive required training in conjunction with patient privacy laws.



The PFPC is already making progress using existing customer feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) comment card system.



“We have accomplished some ‘quick wins’ and are working on some long-term initiatives,” said Randles. “We recently expanded the shuttle-service capability that was once only available during day-time hours to accommodate all patients 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.”



The council will meet face-to-face monthly and complete projects when needed. Advisors will be asked to share ideas and experiences and develop messages and educational information in- order to streamline processes for all patient demographics.



"This is a great opportunity to offer solutions and ideas, to get involved, and be proactive in optimizing the medical support we receive,” said Marine Corps Colonel (Ret.) Paul W. O’Toole, who recently joined the council. O’Toole is the Issues Committee Chairman with the Military Retiree Council and an active member of the Onslow County Council of Veterans Organization.



“The PFPC is an outstanding effort for detailed information exchange for beneficiaries. It is easy to sit back and complain, but we must get involved. We are a total team with mutual support.”



The PFCP inaugural meeting will be held February 27. Beneficiaries interested in joining the council can contact NMCCL’s Public Affairs Office at usn.lejeune.navmedcenclnc.list.nmccl-pao@health.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 14:28 Story ID: 437644 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE , NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune establishes Patient and Family Partnership Council, by Michelle Cornell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.