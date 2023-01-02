Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune establishes Patient and Family Partnership Council

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s patient shuttle service, which transports patients from the parking lot and Medical Center, recently expanded services to 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The recent expansion was initiated by the new Patient and Family Partnership Council, a collaborative committee of staff and patients dedicated to improving the health care experience based on patient feedback.

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune establishes Patient and Family Partnership Council [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    NMCCL
    Patient and Family Partnership Council

