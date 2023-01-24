Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications [Image 9 of 16]

    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), conduct weapon clearing procedures after a M4 rifle qualification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Soldiers qualified with their M4 rifle to maintain proficiency in their primary weapon system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    LightningPRIDE

