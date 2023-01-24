U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), conduct M4 rifle qualifications at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Soldiers qualified with their M4 rifle to maintain proficiency in their primary weapon system. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 11:47 Photo ID: 7611874 VIRIN: 230124-A-XB890-1044 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.86 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.