Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications [Image 14 of 16]

    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 522nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), conduct M17 pistol qualifications at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Soldiers qualified with the M17 pistol to maintain proficiency in their weapon systems. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 11:47
    Photo ID: 7611878
    VIRIN: 230124-A-XB890-1082
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.38 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications
    207th MIB (T) conduct weapons qualifications

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    LightningPRIDE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT