Polish Gym Opening

Maj. Nadine Gamble, principal staff officer for personnel support, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2-1 ABCT), 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) poses for a photo with Andrzej Supron, the president of the Polish Wrestling Federation at a reception following a gym opening ceremony, Jan. 20, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 2-1 ABCT, 1 ID is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

