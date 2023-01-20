Lt. Col. Jodie Kunkel, 82nd Brigade Engineer Battalion (82nd BEB), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (2-1 ABCT), 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) commander shows a gift she received from Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, the general commander of the Branches of the Armed Forces in Poland during a reception following a gym opening ceremony, Jan. 20, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 82nd BEB, 2-1 ABCT, 1 ID is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 11:22 Photo ID: 7611867 VIRIN: 230120-A-WU752-0308 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.42 MB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Gym Opening [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Timothy Brokhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.