Gen. Jaroslaw Mika, the general commander of the Branches of the Armed Forces of Poland gives a speech with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Soldiers in attendance, during a gym opening ceremony, Jan. 20, 2023, Zagan, Poland. The 2-1 ABCT, 1 ID is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 11:22
|Photo ID:
|7611862
|VIRIN:
|230120-A-WU752-0093
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Gym Opening [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Timothy Brokhoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT