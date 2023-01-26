CNP Visits NORU

Navy Career Counselor Sherman Donnell presents The Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, with a cap from the Navy Recruiting Orientiation Unit (NORU) to commemorate his visit to Pensacola on Jan. 26, 2023. NORU is the Navy's sole recruiting schoolhouse, providing technical and professional training to Enlisted and Officer personnel from every community that will help them succeed in today's challenging recruiting environment.

