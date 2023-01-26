CNP Visits NORU

Students from the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) listen attentively as the Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, speaks during his visit to Pensacola on Jan. 26, 2023. NORU is the Navy's sole recruiting schoolhouse, providing technical and professional training to Enlisted and Officer personnel from every community that will help them succeed in today's challenging recruiting environment.

