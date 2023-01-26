Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP Visits NORU [Image 3 of 8]

    CNP Visits NORU

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Nava Kiss 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU)

    The Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, addresses students at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit during his visit to Pensacola on Jan. 26, 2023. The Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit is the Navy's sole recruiting schoolhouse, providing technical and professional training to Enlisted and Officer personnel from every community that will help them succeed in today's challenging recruiting environment.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 09:49
    Photo ID: 7611683
    VIRIN: 230126-O-UT560-653
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    This work, CNP Visits NORU [Image 8 of 8], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNP
    NETC
    Navy
    NORU

