The Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, addresses students at the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit during his visit to Pensacola on Jan. 26, 2023. The Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit is the Navy's sole recruiting schoolhouse, providing technical and professional training to Enlisted and Officer personnel from every community that will help them succeed in today's challenging recruiting environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 09:49 Photo ID: 7611683 VIRIN: 230126-O-UT560-653 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.72 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNP Visits NORU [Image 8 of 8], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.