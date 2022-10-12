Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motherhood inspires Airman’s 50-state marathon challenge [Image 3 of 3]

    Motherhood inspires Airman’s 50-state marathon challenge

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Crystal Fulco, a 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance manager, runs the U.S. Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler held at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 10, 2022. Fulco started running as a way to get fit after the birth of her son but her goal soon morphed into a more rigorous challenge to run a half or full marathon in every U.S. state. So far, she’s completed 17 half marathons and two full marathons netting more than 275 miles in eight states. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 08:19
    VIRIN: 221210-Z-F3877-1002
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US 
    Air National Guard
    marathon
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

