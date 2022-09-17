Motherhood inspires Airman’s 50-state marathon challenge

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Crystal Fulco, a 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance manager, runs the Air Force Marathon held Sept. 16-17, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. Fulco started running as a way to get fit after the birth of her son but her goal soon morphed into a more rigorous challenge to run a half or full marathon in every U.S. state. So far, she’s completed 17 half marathons and two full marathons netting more than 275 miles in eight states. (Courtesy photo)

