U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Crystal Fulco, a 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance manager, runs the Air Force Marathon held Sept. 16-17, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. Fulco started running as a way to get fit after the birth of her son but her goal soon morphed into a more rigorous challenge to run a half or full marathon in every U.S. state. So far, she’s completed 17 half marathons and two full marathons netting more than 275 miles in eight states. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 08:19
|Photo ID:
|7611548
|VIRIN:
|220917-Z-F3877-1001
|Resolution:
|3200x2134
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Motherhood inspires Airman's 50-state marathon challenge
