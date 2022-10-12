Motherhood inspires Airman’s 50-state marathon challenge

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Crystal Fulco (right), a 125th Logistics Readiness Squadron quality assurance manager, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kassandra Slone (left), a 125th LRS supply systems analyst, pose with their medals after finishing the U.S. Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler held at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 10, 2022. Slone began training with Fulco in 2022 to grow more proficient at running. Fulco has a more rigorous challenge to run a half or full marathon in every U.S. state. So far, she’s completed 17 half marathons and two full marathons netting more than 275 miles in eight states. (Courtesy photo)

