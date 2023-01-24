A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company prepares Container Delivery System (CDS) bundles for transport onto the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 24, 2023. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 16th Sustainment Brigade are in Zaragoza to participate in exercise Chasing Sol with the Spanish air force.

