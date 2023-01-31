Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation "Chasing Sol" [Image 2 of 4]

    Operation &quot;Chasing Sol&quot;

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Soren Duarte, airdrop systems technician assigned to the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, speaks with a member of the Spanish Forces as they prepare for members of the Spanish Air Force to conduct airborne operations out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flying over the San Gregorio mountain range, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 16th Sustainment Brigade are in Zaragoza to participate in exercise Chasing Sol with the Spanish air force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:08
    Photo ID: 7611520
    VIRIN: 230131-A-MP101-004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: ZARAGOZA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation "Chasing Sol" [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

