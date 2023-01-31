U.S. Army Warrant Officer Soren Duarte, airdrop systems technician assigned to the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, speaks with a member of the Spanish Forces as they prepare for members of the Spanish Air Force to conduct airborne operations out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flying over the San Gregorio mountain range, Spain, Jan. 31, 2023. Members of the 86th Airlift Wing, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, and Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s 16th Sustainment Brigade are in Zaragoza to participate in exercise Chasing Sol with the Spanish air force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:08 Photo ID: 7611520 VIRIN: 230131-A-MP101-004 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9 MB Location: ZARAGOZA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation "Chasing Sol" [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.