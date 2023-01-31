Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation "Chasing Sol" [Image 1 of 4]

    Operation &quot;Chasing Sol&quot;

    ZARAGOZA, SPAIN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over the San Gregorio mountain range during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, on Jan. 31, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment training with NATO allies to increase readiness and responsiveness and to test NATO capabilities.

