A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over the San Gregorio mountain range during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, on Jan. 31, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment training with NATO allies to increase readiness and responsiveness and to test NATO capabilities.

