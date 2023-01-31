A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flies over the San Gregorio mountain range during exercise Chasing Sol in Zaragoza, Spain, on Jan. 31, 2023. Chasing Sol is a bilateral flying training deployment training with NATO allies to increase readiness and responsiveness and to test NATO capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 06:08
|Photo ID:
|7611519
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-MP101-002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.67 MB
|Location:
|ZARAGOZA, ES
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation "Chasing Sol" [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT