Iris Nickel, the Baumholder transportation office local national chief, poses for a photo with Merlin, the Spanish rescue dog and unofficial mascot of the transportation office. When customers visit the transportation office at Baumholder to set up a pack-out appointment or attend a transportation briefing, they are greeted by Merlin almost every day. (Photo by Beverly Abalos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 03:08 Photo ID: 7611418 VIRIN: 230201-A-SM279-890 Resolution: 1710x2268 Size: 700.88 KB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE Hometown: FISCHBACH, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baumholder transportation office’s unofficial mascot, Merlin, and his human to retire soon [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.