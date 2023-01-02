Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder transportation office’s unofficial mascot, Merlin, and his human to retire soon [Image 2 of 2]

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Iris Nickel, the Baumholder transportation office local national chief, poses for a photo with Merlin, the Spanish rescue dog and unofficial mascot of the transportation office. When customers visit the transportation office at Baumholder to set up a pack-out appointment or attend a transportation briefing, they are greeted by Merlin almost every day. (Photo by Beverly Abalos)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder transportation office’s unofficial mascot, Merlin, and his human to retire soon [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

