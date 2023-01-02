Iris Nickel, the Baumholder transportation office local national chief, briefs a customer at her office on Hospital Kaserne in Baumholder, Germany. Nickel supervises seven counselors and seven quality control inspectors responsible for counseling and assisting Baumholder military community members with their household goods, unaccompanied baggage, non-temporary storage and personally owned vehicles. (Photo by Beverly Abalos)
Baumholder transportation office’s unofficial mascot, Merlin, and his human to retire soon
