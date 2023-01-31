Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders Learn About Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Honorary Commanders Learn About Luke AFB

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander, instructs an honorary commander controlling an F-16 training simulator, Jan. 31, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Training Squadron provided HCCs an opportunity to test an F-16 training simulator to gain insight into F-16 pilot training operations and their importance within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:44
    LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

