U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Johnston, 56th Operations Group commander, instructs an honorary commander controlling an F-16 training simulator, Jan. 31, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Training Squadron provided HCCs an opportunity to test an F-16 training simulator to gain insight into F-16 pilot training operations and their importance within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7610980
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-RL243-1301
|Resolution:
|5467x3075
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commanders Learn About Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honorary Commanders Learn About Luke AFB
