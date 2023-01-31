Honorary Commanders Learn About Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Houston Pye, 309th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon instructor pilot, instructs an honorary commander controlling an F-16 training simulator, Jan. 31, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 56th Training Squadron provided HCCs an opportunity to test an F-16 training simulator to gain insight into F-16 pilot training operations and their importance within the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

