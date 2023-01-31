U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff, 56th Fighter Wing Commander (right), speaks to honorary commanders alongside Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief (left), Jan. 31, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The HCC program intends to pair up base leadership with community leaders who have limited or no knowledge about the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 7610979 VIRIN: 230131-F-RL243-1248 Resolution: 6048x3780 Size: 2.44 MB Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorary Commanders Learn About Luke AFB [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.