    Senior Leader Recruiting Forum [Image 2 of 4]

    Senior Leader Recruiting Forum

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee hosted a Senior Leader Recruiting Forum at the Ordnance Training Support Facility. The aim of the event was to inform area school officials and community leaders of the many benefits and opportunities available to students who choose to join the Army.

