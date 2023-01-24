The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Lee hosted a Senior Leader Recruiting Forum at the Ordnance Training Support Facility. The aim of the event was to inform area school officials and community leaders of the many benefits and opportunities available to students who choose to join the Army.
01.24.2023
01.31.2023
FORT LEE, VA, US
