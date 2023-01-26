Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORCOM 2022 Civilian Marine of the Year Award

    MARFORCOM 2022 Civilian Marine of the Year Award

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Casey Price 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM), presents the command 2022 Civilian Marine of the Year award to Mr. Carlos Jenkins, at MARFORCOM headquarters on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, Jan. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, Jenkins was awarded in recognition of outstanding service as the command Travel Support Coordinator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 14:30
    Photo ID: 7610542
    VIRIN: 230126-M-TG874-2016
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCOM 2022 Civilian Marine of the Year Award, by Casey Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORCOM 2022 Civilian Marine of the Year Award
    MARFORCOM
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM
    Lt. Gen. Brian Cavanaugh

