MARFORCOM 2022 Civilian Marine of the Year Award

U.S Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic (FMFLANT), Marine Forces Command (MARFORCOM), Marine Forces Northern Command (MARFOR NORTHCOM), presents the command 2022 Civilian Marine of the Year award to Mr. Carlos Jenkins, at MARFORCOM headquarters on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, Jan. 26, 2023. During the ceremony, Jenkins was awarded in recognition of outstanding service as the command Travel Support Coordinator. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Casey Price)

