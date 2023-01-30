Nigerian Navy Band, NAVEUR-NAVAF Band, perform for Nigeria NTCHQ in Lagos

230130-N-DK722-1041 (Jan. 30, 2023) LAGOS, Nigeria – A member of the Nigerian Navy Band performs during a U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa band visit to the Nigeria Naval Training Command Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 30, 2023, during Obangame Express 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

