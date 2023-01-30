Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nigerian Navy Band, NAVEUR-NAVAF Band, perform for Nigeria NTCHQ in Lagos [Image 3 of 7]

    Nigerian Navy Band, NAVEUR-NAVAF Band, perform for Nigeria NTCHQ in Lagos

    NIGERIA

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230130-N-DK722-1038 (Jan. 30, 2023) LAGOS, Nigeria – Members of the Nigerian Navy Band perform during a U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa band visit to Nigeria Naval Training Command Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 30, 2023, during Obangame Express 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    This work, Nigerian Navy Band, NAVEUR-NAVAF Band, perform for Nigeria NTCHQ in Lagos [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nigeria
    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa Band
    OE23
    Nigeria Navy Band
    Nigeria Training Command

