CIF manager heads team in support of 5,000 Soldiers, 90 units across USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

Hassan Hearne, the Central Issue Facility manager at Kleber Kaserne, assists a Soldier with his CIF issue at the facility, Jan. 30. Hearne, who is assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz as a supervisory supply specialist and property book officer, has been working in Army supply and at CIFs for 15 years – nearly half of that time at the Kleber facility.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 03:22
|Photo ID:
|7609768
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-SM279-326
|Resolution:
|3063x2117
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
