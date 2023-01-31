Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIF manager heads team in support of 5,000 Soldiers, 90 units across USAG Rheinland-Pfalz [Image 2 of 2]

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Hassan Hearne, the Central Issue Facility manager at Kleber Kaserne, assists a Soldier with his CIF issue at the facility, Jan. 30. Hearne, who is assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz as a supervisory supply specialist and property book officer, has been working in Army supply and at CIFs for 15 years – nearly half of that time at the Kleber facility.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 03:22
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
