    CIF manager heads team in support of 5,000 Soldiers, 90 units across USAG Rheinland-Pfalz [Image 1 of 2]

    CIF manager heads team in support of 5,000 Soldiers, 90 units across USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Hassan Hearne is the Central Issue Facility manager at Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz supervisory supply specialist and property book officer and his team at the Kleber CIF support about 5,000 Soldiers assigned to more than 90 Army organizations and units across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

