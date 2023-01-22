Operation Noble Defender 23-2.1

Canadian search and rescue team members assigned to the 41st Expeditionary Operations Group practice rescue operations in arctic conditions at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Jan. 22, 2023. The search and rescue teams are part of the approximately 225 U.S. and Canadian personnel from multiple locations across both countries supporting the joint operation and highlighting the first time F-35 aircraft are operating in Greenland. Operation Noble Defender is a series of long-planned NORAD operations validating the command’s capability and readiness to defend the United States and Canada against threats from every avenue of approach, in any environment, and demonstrate the ability to integrate with other defense and security partners for a holistic defense of North America. (Department of Defense photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

