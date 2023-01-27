Operation Noble Defender 23-2.1

Canadian Corporal Jeff Gonthier of the Fix Aircraft Arresting System (FAAS) is getting the arrestor cable ready before take-off of the Royal Canadian Air Fore CF-18 Hornets on the airfield of Iqaluit during the Operation Noble Defender in the Canadian Arctic, Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada, Jan. 27, 2023. Approximately 225 U.S. and Canadian personnel from multiple locations across both countries are supporting the joint operation and highlighting the first time F-35 aircraft are operating in Greenland. Operation Noble Defender is a series of long-planned NORAD operations validating the command’s capability and readiness to defend the United States and Canada against threats from every avenue of approach, in any environment, and demonstrate the ability to integrate with other defense and security partners for a holistic defense of North America. (Photo courtesy of Canadian NORAD Region Public Affairs)

