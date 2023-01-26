Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THULE AIR BASE, GREENLAND

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Airmen of the 41st Expeditionary Operations Group conduct engine runs on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft on the ramp at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Jan. 26, 2023. Approximately 225 U.S. and Canadian personnel from multiple locations across both countries are supporting the joint operation and highlighting the first time F-35 aircraft are operating in Greenland. Operation Noble Defender is a series of long-planned NORAD operations validating the command’s capability and readiness to defend the United States and Canada against threats from every avenue of approach, in any environment, and demonstrate the ability to integrate with other defense and security partners for a holistic defense of North America. (Department of Defense photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 7609081
    VIRIN: 230117-F-FD161-5641
    Resolution: 3000x1873
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: THULE AIR BASE, GL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Noble Defender 23-2.1 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

