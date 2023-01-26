Operation Noble Defender 23-2.1

Airmen of the 41st Expeditionary Operations Group conduct engine runs on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft on the ramp at Thule Air Base, Greenland, Jan. 26, 2023. Approximately 225 U.S. and Canadian personnel from multiple locations across both countries are supporting the joint operation and highlighting the first time F-35 aircraft are operating in Greenland. Operation Noble Defender is a series of long-planned NORAD operations validating the command’s capability and readiness to defend the United States and Canada against threats from every avenue of approach, in any environment, and demonstrate the ability to integrate with other defense and security partners for a holistic defense of North America. (Department of Defense photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

