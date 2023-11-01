180FW Continues Ace Training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hall, an aircrew egress systems specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, holds a GBU-12 laser-guided bomb computer control group before installing it onto a GBU-12 during an Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. Agile Combat Employment allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

