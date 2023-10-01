Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Continues Ace Training [Image 7 of 12]

    180FW Continues Ace Training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Pawlicki, an aircraft armament systems specialist, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, tightens a screw on a GBU-31 guided air-to-surface weapon during an Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. Agile Combat Employment allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 10:57
    Photo ID: 7608496
    VIRIN: 230110-Z-HS920-0209
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 36.67 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Continues Ace Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bomb
    ACE
    Ammo
    Maintenance
    Stinger

