A U.S. Airman, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, assembles a GBU-31 guided air-to-surface weapon during an Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. Agile Combat Employment allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kregg York)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 10:57 Photo ID: 7608495 VIRIN: 230110-Z-HS920-0193 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 36.42 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Continues Ace Training [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.