Members of the Coast Guard honor guard present colors during the 43rd anniversary memorial service for the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn on Base Galveston, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Twenty-three of the Blackthorn’s 50 crew members perished after the cutter collided with a tanker vessel and sank near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Florida, Jan., 28, 1980 (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 14:48
|Photo ID:
|7607218
|VIRIN:
|230128-G-TL908-1005
|Resolution:
|5655x3763
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT