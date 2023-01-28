Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas

A close-up photos shows the memorial wreath during the 43rd anniversary memorial service for the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn on Base Galveston, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Twenty-three of the Blackthorn’s 50 crew members perished after the cutter collided with a tanker vessel and sank near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Florida, Jan., 28, 1980 (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

