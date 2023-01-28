Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard member places a rose on the memorial wreath during the 43rd anniversary memorial service for the Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn on Base Galveston, Texas, Jan. 28, 2023. Twenty-three of the Blackthorn’s 50 crew members perished after the cutter collided with a tanker vessel and sank near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Florida, Jan., 28, 1980 (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 14:48
    Photo ID: 7607216
    VIRIN: 230128-G-TL908-1002
    Resolution: 5475x3643
    Size: 5.58 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alejandro Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard holds annual Blackthorn memorial service in Galveston, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    MEMORIAL
    BLACKTHORN
    coast guard
    CGC BLACKTHORN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT