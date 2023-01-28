NAVEUR-NAVAF Band play live on Channels News

230128-N-DK722-1001 (Jan. 28, 2023) LAGOS, Nigeria – Musician 2nd Class Nolan Derrick plays the tuba for a live-television recording on the Sunrise program of Channels News in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 28, 2023, during Obangame Express 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. This photo has been digitally altered to black and white. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Cameron C. Edy)

