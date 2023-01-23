Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Missile Firing Combat Information Center [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Missile Firing Combat Information Center

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230123-N-NY362-1031 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Szakal, from Westbrook, Connecticut, right, briefs Capt. Adam Cheatham, commanding officer of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), before a live fire exercise in the combat information center. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 04:16
    Photo ID: 7606885
    VIRIN: 230123-N-NY362-1031
    Resolution: 6456x4459
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Missile Firing Combat Information Center [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

