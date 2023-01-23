USS Shiloh (CG 67) Missile Firing Combat Information Center

230123-N-NY362-1031 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Szakal, from Westbrook, Connecticut, right, briefs Capt. Adam Cheatham, commanding officer of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), before a live fire exercise in the combat information center. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 04:16
|Photo ID:
|7606885
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-NY362-1031
|Resolution:
|6456x4459
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
