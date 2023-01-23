USS Shiloh (CG 67) Missile Firing Combat Information Center

230123-N-NY362-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) From left, Operations Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Wallace, from Houston, Operations Specialist 1st Class Louis Vasquez, from Pittsburgh, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Beard, from Durango, Iowa, review moboards in the combat information center aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).

