USS Shiloh (CG 67) Missile Firing Combat Information Center

230123-N-NY362-1099 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Lakeman, from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, stands watch in the combat information center aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).

