230123-N-NY362-1099 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Lakeman, from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, stands watch in the combat information center aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 04:17
|Photo ID:
|7606889
|VIRIN:
|230123-N-NY362-1099
|Resolution:
|6055x4241
|Size:
|987.13 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Missile Firing Combat Information Center [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT