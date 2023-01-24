USS Shiloh (CG 67) Engineering Drills

230124-N-NY362-2034 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Ethan Garcia, from Shreveport, Louisiana, tests an emergency escape breathing device during an engineering drill in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).

