USS Shiloh (CG 67) Engineering Drills

230124-N-NY362-2009 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) Lt. j.g. Dustin Ruleau, from Marinette, Wisconsin, communicates with watch stations during an engineering drill in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).

