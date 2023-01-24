230124-N-NY362-2005 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) Lt. j.g. Dustin Ruleau, from Marinette, Wisconsin, updates a drill board during an engineering drill in the central control station aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro).
|01.24.2023
|01.28.2023 03:55
|7606880
|230124-N-NY362-2005
|4612x3621
|956.95 KB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Engineering Drills [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
