U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

230125-N-FY142-0006 MACTAN, Philippines (Jan. 25, 2023) – Naval Aircrewman (operator) 2nd Class William Pottenger (top) and Naval Aircrewman (operator) 3rd Class Justin Fruci, both assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, explain mission work stations during a tour of a P-8A Poseidon as part of a weeklong engagement promoting joint regional security and partnerships out of Mactan, Philippines. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Travis Goebel)

