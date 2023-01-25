Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10 [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

    PHILIPPINES

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    230125-N-FY142-0006 MACTAN, Philippines (Jan. 25, 2023) – Naval Aircrewman (operator) 2nd Class William Pottenger (top) and Naval Aircrewman (operator) 3rd Class Justin Fruci, both assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, explain mission work stations during a tour of a P-8A Poseidon as part of a weeklong engagement promoting joint regional security and partnerships out of Mactan, Philippines. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Travis Goebel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.27.2023 21:58
    Photo ID: 7606786
    VIRIN: 230125-N-FY142-0006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.37 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10
    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Philippines
    VP-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT