U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10

230125-N-FY142-0004 MACTAN, Philippines (Jan. 25, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 pose for a photo with Maj. Gen. Joannis Leonardi B. Dimaano, commander, Air Mobility Command (center), before taking him on a flight as part of a weeklong engagement promoting joint regional security and partnerships out of Mactan, Philippines. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Travis Goebel)

