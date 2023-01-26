230126-N-FY142-0002 MACTAN, Philippines (Jan. 26, 2023) – Lt. Gen. Benedict M. Arevalo, Philippine Visayas Commander and Army 3rd Infantry Division, and Cmdr. Marc Hines, commanding officer of the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, shake hands during a meeting as part of a weeklong engagement promoting joint regional security and partnerships out of Mactan, Philippines. VP-10 is based in Jacksonville, Florida and is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. It conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Travis Goebel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 21:58 Photo ID: 7606785 VIRIN: 230126-N-FY142-0002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.76 MB Location: PH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.